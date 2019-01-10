Deadline passes as Wet’suwet’en leaders extend talks with RCMP on pipeline access

Open this photo in gallery Members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation are in talks with the RCMP to open a barricade for pipeline workers. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

The Wet’suwet’en Nation missed a Thursday afternoon deadline to comply with a court injunction that calls for opening a barricade for pipeline workers, but RCMP say a peaceful resolution to the standoff in British Columbia is within reach.

Dave Attfield, RCMP chief superintendent, said talks were going smoothly with Wet’suwe’ten hereditary leaders, with some minor details to be worked out.

“Good progress,” he said during a break shortly after the 2 p.m. Pacific Time deadline came and went.

He described that goal as a general timeline and not a serious matter to meet a proposed Thursday deadline to allow workers from TransCanada Corp.’s Coastal GasLink to cross the Unist’ot’en blockade.

Coastal GasLink president Rick Gateman, who flew to Smithers from Vancouver on Tuesday, joined the talks on Thursday afternoon after the Wet’suwet’en leaders discussed details with the RCMP earlier in the day on how to comply with the injunction.

One sticking point expected to be discussed on Thursday is whether the camp can retain a gate at the site, which residents say is vital to their safety.

Under a tentative agreement struck Wednesday, Mounties agreed that they would not interfere with the residents of a healing lodge on the blockade site and that members of the Wet’suwet’en clans will continue to have access to the backcountry for trapping. The Wet’suwet’en, meanwhile, said they would allow pipeline construction workers through the site.

The 670-kilometre pipeline would ship natural gas from northern B.C. to Kitimat, on the coast. It is a crucial link in a $40-billion liquefied natural gas project the B.C. and federal governments announced amid much fanfare last fall.

Twenty Indigenous bands along the proposed pipeline route have signed project agreements with TransCanada, but a group backed by key Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs remains opposed.

On Monday, Mounties arrested 14 people at a checkpoint on a logging road leading to the site, an action that galvanized support for the Wet’suwe’ten across the country and triggered rallies in dozens of cities the following day.

On Wednesday, police removed an RCMP blockade leading to the Unist’ot’en camp, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as “a sign of respect” in a town hall discussion held in Kamloops.