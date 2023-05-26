RCMP on Vancouver Island say an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old girl in Duncan, B.C., earlier this month has been an “extreme priority” for officers.

A news release from the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment confirms the teen, who hasn’t been officially identified, was found south of Duncan on May 15, semi-conscious and “under suspicious circumstances.”

She died a short time later in hospital and the release says officers have thoroughly assessed the scene where she was found and have carried out a “fulsome investigation” that includes an ongoing criminal probe.

Police say they can’t share more information but are aware of online “rumours and speculation about the cause of death,” and urge the public to “appropriately source” any details of the case.

A statement posted Thursday on the Cowichan Tribes website said the chief and council are “sending their love and condolences to the family of a 15-year-old youth with ties to Cowichan who passed away last week.”

Cowichan Tribes leaders and the RCMP are urging anyone with information to speak to the Mounties or make a report online.

Chief Lydia Hwitsum said “active reporting” is an important way the Cowichan People can help law enforcement.

“We are asking our entire community to come together to support justice for this family,” Hwitsum said in the statement.