 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Death toll from illicit drug overdoses increases to near-record monthly levels in B.C.: coroner

Death toll from illicit drug overdoses increases to near-record monthly levels in B.C.: coroner

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s death rate from illicit drug overdoses has spiked with the coroner recording 161 deaths in March.

The figure is the second-highest toll behind the 162 deaths that were recorded in December 2016.

Preliminary data show the powerful painkiller fentanyl was detected in 83 per cent of the deaths in the first three months of this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner’s service says in a news release that over 90 per cent of the 391 overdose deaths recorded in the first three months of 2018 happened indoors and no deaths were recorded at supervised consumption sites.

The B.C. government declared a public health emergency over the crisis two years ago, but the death toll hasn’t abated.

The coroner says more than 1,400 residents died from suspected illicit drug overdoses last year.

The number of deaths for the first three months of this year is about the same as the 400 reported for the same period in 2017, the coroner said.

Vancouver had 102 suspected overdose deaths in the first three months of 2018, an average of 34 per month, which is up from the 2017 average of 30.5 per month, the coroner said.

The coroner’s service repeated its reminder for those taking illicit drugs not to use alone.

“Those using substances should have someone nearby equipped and trained to administer naloxone or able to call 911 immediately if an overdose occurs,” it said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.