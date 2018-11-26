B.C. Legislature’s ousted officials deny wrongdoing

The former head of security at the B.C. Legislature spoke Monday for the first time since his suspension, telling a news conference he did nothing wrong and excoriating the way the matter was handled.

Gary Lenz said he is co-operating with the RCMP’s criminal investigation but insisted that, as a former Mountie himself, investigations should not be public or humiliate a suspect.

“You can never undo the damage to the person,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Lenz, the legislature’s sergeant-at-arms, and clerk Craig James were suspended with pay last Tuesday. After a unanimous vote by MLAs, the pair were escorted by police out of the building. Question Period had just ended, and the halls were crowded.

Mr. James said the way he was led out by police has been devastating. “The damage to my reputation is irreparable.”

Speaker Darryl Plecas has come under fire for his handling of the suspensions. On Monday he issued a letter defending his conduct, saying he quietly investigated and went to police only after “serious concerns” were brought to his attention.

Mr. James has echoed Mr. Lenz’s request that MLAs reinstate him while the RCMP continue their investigation: “I know it will clear my name.”

The BC Liberals asked Monday for an emergency debate to reconsider the suspensions. MLA Mike de Jong characterized the treatment of Mr. Lenz and Mr. James as “shoddy," adding that “public confidence in this institution has been dramatically compromised.”

The Greens and the NDP spoke out against the motion.

Government House Leader Mike Farnworth said such a debate would be inappropriate at this time. “They want to debate what has taken place,” he said in an interview. “There is an active police investigation – it’s that simple.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals have said the decision was made without all the relevant facts.

But Mr. Plecas said in his letter to each of the House leaders that they took part in the decision based on the knowledge he shared with them last week about a criminal investigation and the appointment of special prosecutors.

“There was unqualified unanimity that it would not be appropriate for these permanent officers to continue to be at the Assembly in the face of an active criminal investigation regarding their actions related to the Assembly,” Mr. Plecas wrote.

“The work of these officers is central to the operations and deliberations of the Legislative Assembly. They must have the unqualified trust and confidence of the House.”

He noted that when he first informed Liberal House Leader Mary Polak of the concerns about the two officers on Nov. 19, she “specifically stated that she did not want or need any further information about the allegations beyond knowing that there was an active RCMP investigation.”

Neither Mr. Lenz nor Mr. James have been told why they are under investigation, according to a lawyer’s letter issued Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Plecas has been looking into allegations of wrongdoing since at least the start of the year and took his concerns to police in August.

“I recognized that it is for the police to investigate crime, but I also recognized that I should not approach police without exercising reasonable diligence and having some legitimate foundation for doing so,” he said in his letter. “It was the police that decided to comment on a criminal investigation and the Crown that appointed the special prosecutors.”