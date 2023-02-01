Dr. Deena Hinshaw in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The former chief medical officer of health in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has a new short-term role as the deputy provincial health officer in British Columbia.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says Hinshaw joins on a six-month contract while the province’s permanent deputy health officer is on temporary assignment.

Hinshaw, who had been the public face of Alberta’s COVID-19 response, was removed from the post last fall shortly after Premier Danielle Smith won office.

A statement from the Ministry of Health says Dr. Andrew Larder, who previously served as a medical health officer at both Fraser and Interior Health, joins Hinshaw, and will also be on temporary assignment over the next several months.

In the statement announcing the new hires, Henry says she feels “very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts.”

Henry says Hinshaw and Larder will help strengthen B.C.’s preparedness and response to present and future public health emergencies.