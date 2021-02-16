Delivering COVID-19 vaccine to all B.C. First Nations by March still possible, officials insist

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Delivering COVID-19 vaccine to all B.C. First Nations by March still possible, officials insist

Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The top doctor at British Columbia’s First Nations Health Authority says active cases of COVID-19 are down after a “significant spike” in early January, and delivering the vaccine to all Indigenous communities by the end of next month is still possible.

Acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald says the number of active cases among First Nations people in B.C. as of Friday was 426, including 185 who live on reserves, after surpassing 1,000 last month.

McDonald says provincial officials have not reported any cases of faster-spreading variants of the virus in First Nations communities, though she could not confirm how many COVID-positive samples were being analyzed.

Story continues below advertisement

Katie Hughes, the health authority’s vice-president focused on public health, says just shy of 16,000 people in more than 90 First Nation communities have received COVID-19 vaccine so far, with doses expected soon in about a dozen more.

The widespread shortage of vaccine has hampered the delivery of doses, but Hughes says the province has assured them the goal of delivering vaccine to all B.C. First Nations by the end of March is still possible.

Hughes says about 42,000 first doses are required to vaccinate everyone living in First Nations communities, and to meet the target, they’ll have to use more of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in addition to Moderna’s, which is more easily transported to remote areas since it doesn’t have to be kept as cold.

The health authority still has “a high degree of confidence” that they’ll be able to meet that target by the end of March, Hughes told a news conference on Tuesday.

The authority is using a “whole of community” approach, said McDonald, meaning their target is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 living on reserve who wants to get the shot.

Some regional health authority partners who have contributed vaccine have been giving the shot to individuals aged 65 and above, she said, adding they’ll return to some communities to reach everyone.

The health authority is also working with regional health authorities, the Metis Nation in B.C. and the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres to make sure all Indigenous people will have access to vaccine, including those living outside their home communities, said McDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Community) leaders are coming back to us and saying they have responsibility for all of their members no matter where they live.”

However, right now, McDonald said the health authority does not have sufficient supply for all First Nation community members who live away from home and would like to return to be vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, in the context of vaccine shortage, there have been extreme limitations as to how and where we can provide vaccine.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies