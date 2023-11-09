Inappropriate social media activity has cost Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi his job as deputy leader of the BC Green Party and he’s also resigned as a Green candidate in the 2024 provincial election.

An online message posted Wednesday by BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says Gandhi was removed when she learned the details.

Furstenau says Gandhi “liked a tweet with an inappropriate comparison” between provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Josef Mengele, an infamous Nazi doctor who experimented on concentration camp victims during the Second World War.

Furstenau calls Gandhi’s actions “unacceptable” and says she also accepted his resignation as the Green candidate in the newly formed provincial riding of Vancouver-Renfrew.

Gandhi, the former chief of cardiac surgery at BC Children’s Hospital, left his post last December and was named deputy Green leader in January.

He announced his intention to run for the Greens just two months ago in the redrawn riding that covers most of the Vancouver-Kingsway constituency currently held by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.