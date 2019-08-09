 Skip to main content

British Columbia Direction of wildfire in southern B.C. offers hope for containment, officials say

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Direction of wildfire in southern B.C. offers hope for containment, officials say

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says a fire in the province’s south Okanagan remains out of control but its direction offers a better chance for containment.

The blaze near the town of Oliver has charred nearly 23 square kilometres since it was discovered.

Although flames continue to spread to the south and southeast, a post on the wildfire service website says that means the fire is moving away from the cliffs and steep rocky slopes where it was sparked late Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the fire is edging into safer, more workable terrain for the 173 firefighters at the scene and should also allow for better use of heavy equipment and aircraft.

As flames move away from Oliver, the wildfire service says crews will continue to work to secure the flanks of the fire that are nearest to homes and power lines.

Evacuation alerts remain in effect for more than 250 properties, including the Okanagan Correctional Centre, but no homes or outbuildings have been lost.

A separate, 14-square kilometre blaze burning in the northwestern corner of B.C., on the shores of Tagish Lake has now forced an evacuation order for three properties as that fire remains out of control, more than a month after it was sparked by lightning.

Emergency Information BC says provincial authorities have also posted an evacuation alert for a wider area west of the community of Atlin, also in northwest B.C.

Fire danger ratings are listed as high in that area, while the wildfire service map shows the danger in B.C.’s southern Okanagan region has climbed to extreme, meaning new fires will start easily, spread rapidly and be challenging to contain and control.

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of lightning in the southern Okanagan on Saturday but is also forecasting slightly cooler temperatures and weekend showers across much of the parched region.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter