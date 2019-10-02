 Skip to main content

Discipline proceedings against B.C. police officers after assault allegations in Cuba to be held in province

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jordan Long.

Discipline proceedings will be held in British Columbia against two municipal officers who were detained while vacationing in Cuba following an assault allegation.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner in British Columbia says the RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged actions of Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jordan Long.

It says if misconduct is proven to have occurred, a range of disciplinary or corrective measures up to and including dismissal may be imposed.

Andrea Spindler, deputy police complaint commissioner, says in a news release the commissioner has determined it is in the public interest to release limited information but no further details will be provided at this time to protect the integrity of the proceedings.

The Port Moody Police Department said in January that Long was acquitted in November by a Cuban judiciary regarding allegations of being an accessory to a sexual assault.

In January, the families of the two constables said in a Facebook post that they had been declared innocent and returned home.

Rollie Woods, who was the previous deputy police complaint commissioner in B.C., said in April 2018 that the men were in Varadero when they were arrested following allegations that an Ontario teenager was assaulted while vacationing in the same area.

A 17-year-old female alleged to Cuban authorities she was assaulted by Simms, and officials held Long as a material witness in the case, Woods said.

Spindler says discipline proceedings are not open to the public.

