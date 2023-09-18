A month and a half after Blair Evan Donnelly was found not criminally responsible for stabbing his teenage daughter to death in Kitimat, B.C., an independent tribunal recommended the provincial bureaucrat overseeing the mental health care for those accused of crimes transfer him to Edmonton as soon as possible so he could reintegrate into society across the Rockies.

In the meantime, the three-person panel of the B.C. Review Board ruled in March, 2008, he should be detained at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., and only be allowed out on supervised visits at the discretion of the same provincial director of adult forensic psychiatric services.

A year later, in February, 2009, the board ruled he could leave the facility alone and even stay out for up to four weeks in a row if he got permission from the director. Eight months later, while out on one of these visits, he linked up with a former patient of his hospital, they consumed cocaine together over a number of hours, and then stabbed his friend.

The next month, he went before the review board again and, again, the three-person panel gave him the opportunity to resume seeking more escorted visits outside the hospital.

By the summer of 2014, the panel ordered that he could again seek unsupervised outings and sleep outside the hospital for up to 28 days, if allowed by the director. He was enjoying these privileges in 2017, when staff called him back over concerns he was fixating on the religious delusions that had led him to kill his daughter.

He returned to the hospital and promptly stabbed a fellow patient with a butter knife, according to a B.C. Review Board document from April recently leaked to local media. Yet, the only orders from the board in 2017 show he was ordered to stay at the hospital but could continue seeking unsupervised day trips or temporary leaves to stay in the community for up to four weeks.

It was on one of these unescorted visits last week that Mr. Donnelly allegedly stabbed three people at a festival in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Late last week, the board released 16 disposition orders to The Globe and Mail spanning Mr. Donnelly’s detention since 2008, with the one-page documents showing the panel steering his recovery and the protection of the public often supported his continued attempts at leaving the hospital.

Critics say the system doesn’t prioritize community safety or justice for victims, and some offenders are left without adequate supervision, or any at all. But lawyers working within the system say risk assessments aren’t made without careful consideration and they cautioned against any knee-jerk responses to the Chinatown stabbings that have shocked the province.

Anita Szigeti, president of the Law And Mental Disorder Association, an advocacy organization of about 200 lawyers working in the field of mental health law, said the stranger attack, which injured a couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s, was “extremely unfortunate.”

“One-off situations [are] quite tragic, but they are not the norm,” she said. “They are not common, they are not frequent. They are not typical, they are not to be expected.”

Rebecca Mayrhofer was angered but not surprised last week as she heard about the triple stabbing. Her brother Nathan Mayrhofer was killed with a hammer in 2010 by Kenneth Barter during a psychotic episode in Vernon, B.C. Mr. Barter then dismembered his friend, double bagged the remains and put them in his refrigerator.

Mr. Barter was found not criminally responsible for the killing, and was confined to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, before decisions by the B.C. Review Board allowed him to return to the community unescorted. In 2022, Mr. Barter was charged with assault and assault with a weapon, but those charges were stayed this year.

He remains in the community because of an absolute discharge by the review board in 2019. Mr. Barter could not be reached for comment.

John Mayrhofer, the father of the slain man, said people like Mr. Barter need lifetime monitoring not an unconditional release.

“He didn’t have to go see a psychiatrist. He doesn’t have to take pills. He’s unmonitored. That is what pisses me off the most. They just let them go. Nothing happens,” he said.

When a person in British Columbia is found not criminally responsible or unfit for trial, decisions about their care, including whether they can be released from care, are generally made annually by a three-person panel drawn from a pool of lawyers, psychiatrists and members of the wider community. Offenders can be represented by lawyers. Also present are their doctors and a representative of the attorney-general, and victims and relatives can attend.

The board decides whether to continue to detain a person, whether they can be allowed time in the community and under what conditions, or whether to give them an absolute discharge without any continuing conditions.

“On the day of a scheduled outing, the patient is assessed to decide whether they are stable and well enough to visit the community. If not, the outing is cancelled or postponed,” read a statement from BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services, adding that a critical incident review of Mr. Donnelly’s handling was under way by the Public Health Services Authority.

In Mr. Donnelly’s case, the board ruled in April that he remained a “significant” threat to public safety, citing his previous stabbings.

The board’s reasons for its decision, leaked to local media and put online by CHEK News, describe mistakes in his care.

At one stage last year, he was moved to transitional accommodation on the grounds of the former Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam. But his time there included days in an unstaffed cottage, something that occurred without his doctors’ knowledge and failed to provide the “high-level” supervision Mr. Donnelly required.

Mr. Donnelly, 63, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after the Sept. 10 attack at the Light Up Chinatown! festival. Three people were severely wounded.

– With a report from The Canadian Press