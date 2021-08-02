 Skip to main content
// //

British Columbia

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 people appointed to receive province’s Order of British Columbia

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of 16 people appointed to receive the province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin says in a statement she is delighted to welcome the 16 “exceptional” people to the Order of B.C., which is the province’s highest form of recognition.

She says joining Henry, who has played a leading role in B.C.’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, are Indigenous leaders, philanthropists, artists and business and community trailblazers.

Among those joining Henry as appointees are: Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in Nation, Vancouver artist Joe Average, Lawyer Marvin Storrow and finance industry leader Debra Doucette.

Premier John Horgan says in a statement each one of the 16 appointees has made tremendous contributions to their communities and he congratulates them for their leadership and dedication.

There were 257 nominations this year and since its inception, 475 people have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation says in a statement it is celebrating the appointment of Chief Alphonse, who helped lead the nation’s Supreme Court of Canada land title victory in 2014.

“Chief Alphonse has inspired and empowered Indigenous peoples around the world, and today, the Tsilhqot’in Nation celebrates and thanks him for his many contributions,” says the nation.

