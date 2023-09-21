Open this photo in gallery: Drew Scott, centre, and Jonathan Scott, right, of HGTV's The Property Brothers attend a ceremony to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 13, 2022.The Associated Press

The Vancouver Giants have added another celebrity to their ownership group.

The Western Hockey League team announced Thursday that Drew Scott, best known as co-star of the television show "Property Brothers," is joining star singer Michael Bublé as part-owner of the club.

Scott, who is from Vancouver, is the co-founder of lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers along with his twin brother Jonathan.

The Giants ownership also includes majority owner Ron Toigo, and part owners Sultan Thiara, Lewis Bublé, and Bruce Allen.

Scott says his hometown holds a special place in his heart, and that Vancouver has the best sports fans.

The Giants open their season Friday night against the visiting Victoria Royals.