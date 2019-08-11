 Skip to main content

British Columbia Driver dies after vehicle crashes into canal near Lillooet, B.C.

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into canal near Lillooet, B.C.

LILLOOET, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Mounties say they’re looking for witnesses to a fatal crash near Lillooet, B.C.

They say on Friday just before midnight a vehicle travelling on Highway 99 South left the road about two kilometres south of Lillooet and ended up in the Seaton Lake BC Hydro Canal.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the vehicle lost control on a curve.

Police say the three passengers in the vehicle survived, but the driver died at the scene.

No other information about the deceased or the cause of the crash was immediately released.

