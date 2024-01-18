Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services attend to an accident at the University of British Columbia campus, in Vancouver, on Jan. 17.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Police have confirmed the driver of a car that plunged off the second floor of a multi-storey parkade building at the University of British Columbia was killed in the crash.

University RCMP say the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday after his car crashed through a concrete wall and landed at ground level.

Police say extrication of the victim from his vehicle was challenging because a portion of a concrete barrier was left hanging “precariously” above the car, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services needed to secure the situation before accessing the driver.

No one else was injured in the crash, and the cause is still under investigation.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said previously that 10 emergency vehicles responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the rescue took place amid heavy snowfall.

A spokeswoman with B.C. Emergency Health Services had said attending paramedics did not take anyone to the hospital after the driver was seen being pulled from the wreckage around noon and removed in an ambulance.