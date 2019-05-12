 Skip to main content

British Columbia Driver turns himself in after Surrey motorcyclist killed in hit and run

Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press
RCMP say a suspect is in custody following an alleged hit and run that killed a motorcyclist in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties say a 53-year-old Surrey man died Friday night after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a pickup truck on King George Boulevard near 73rd Avenue.

Police say the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. and the driver of the pickup – described as an older model white truck – fled the scene.

The suspected driver walked into the Surrey detachment and turned himself in at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam video of the incident, to contact them.

