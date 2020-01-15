 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Duchess of Sussex visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visits Canada House in London, in a Jan. 7, 2020, file photo.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

A women’s shelter in Vancouver received a royal visit on Tuesday from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre shared photo of Meghan’s visit on Facebook.

The shelter says staff spoke with her about issues affecting women in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry recently announced they will step down from senior royal duties and split their time between Canada and the U.K.

The Queen has since said she is supportive of the couple’s decision.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has said he’s already had conversations with the prime minister about the couple possibly moving to his province.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies