Dutch man accused of harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd extradited to Canada

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Candles are seen in front of a picture of Amanda Todd during a memorial for her in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Oct. 19, 2012.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A Dutch man accused of extorting and criminally harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd, who ultimately killed herself, has been extradited to Canada.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Aydin Coban is in custody and made his first appearance in a courtroom in the province on Dec. 8.

Coban is charged with extortion, criminal harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He has not entered any pleas and his next appearance is Feb. 12 in a B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for a pre-trial conference.

His Amsterdam-based lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd was 15 when she killed herself in 2012, when her suicide drew international headlines because of a YouTube video she posted before her death in which she used handwritten cards to describe the online torment she had faced.

