Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Oct. 5, 2013.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges.

Aydin Coban appeared before a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster today.

He pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession of child pornography.

Todd died by suicide in October 2012.

The jury heard that the charges against Coban stem from his alleged communication with Todd between November 2009 and February 2012.

