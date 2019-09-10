 Skip to main content

Edmonton-bound Swoop plane makes emergency landing in B.C. after hitting geese

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Swoop turned back to the airport today in Abbotsford, B.C., after striking several geese.

Airport general manager Parm Sidhu says Flight 312 left for Edmonton at 8:18 a.m. and landed back at the airport 10 minutes later after hitting the geese.

Swoop says in a statement the airline is working on recommending travel options for the 176 passengers who were aboard the plane.

It says the aircraft has been removed from service for further inspection.

In a tweet, it thanked the captain and crew for ensuring the safety of everyone on the flight.

Swoop is a low-cost subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc.

