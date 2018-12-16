Effects of extreme weather sparks boil-water advisory in Prince Rupert, B.C.

A boil-water advisory is in effect for the 12,000 residents of Prince Rupert, B.C., following extreme weather this year.
The city says unacceptable levels of the parasites cryptosporidium and giardia have been detected in water samples. Seniors, children and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of infection.
Residents are directed to boil water continuously for one minute prior to drinking it and the city says home water filtration systems are not considered effective in restoring water quality in this instance.
It says this year’s dry summer followed by a storm surge pushed debris into the water supply, making it undrinkable.
In August, the city applied for funding to implement a two-phased water treatment system and replace a submarine line carrying potable water from two nearby lakes.
The project will also see the city’s 100-year-old dam replaced.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.