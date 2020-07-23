Elderly couple found dead after house fire in Surrey, B.C.

Two people have died in a house fire in B.C.‘s Lower Mainland.
Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Steve Serbic says crews were called just after 4:30 a.m.
An elderly man and woman were pulled from the home a short time later.
The blaze destroyed the upper floor of the house in Surrey’s northwest corner.
Serbic says crews had a difficult time reaching the fire, because the property was surrounded by debris and there was more inside the home.
A cause has not yet been determined.
