Elderly couple found dead after house fire in Surrey, B.C.

Two people have died in a house fire in B.C.‘s Lower Mainland.

Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Steve Serbic says crews were called just after 4:30 a.m.

An elderly man and woman were pulled from the home a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

The blaze destroyed the upper floor of the house in Surrey’s northwest corner.

Serbic says crews had a difficult time reaching the fire, because the property was surrounded by debris and there was more inside the home.

A cause has not yet been determined.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.