ElectionsBC plans for safe vote during COVID-19 pandemic, expects surge in mail-in ballots

Open this photo in gallery Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his announcement that there will be a fall election as he speaks during a press conference in Langford, B.C., on Sept. 21, 2020. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

ElectionsBC says it has developed a plan for people in British Columbia to vote safely in the Oct. 24 provincial election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief electoral officer Anton Boegman says it involves measures to ensure safe voting procedures for people who want to cast ballots at polling stations and enhanced opportunities to vote by mail.

Boegman says he expects voters will spend about the same amount of time it takes to order a cup of coffee at their favourite outlet as it will to vote at a polling station.

He says polling stations will be organized to ensure physical distancing and have capacity limits, hand sanitizing stations, protective barriers and electoral officials wearing personal protective equipment.

ElectionsBC is estimating up to 40 per cent of eligible voters may vote by mail, which could delay the final election count beyond the traditional 17 days after Oct. 24.

Premier John Horgan called an early election Monday, saying the province needs stability to face ongoing health and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.

