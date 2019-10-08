 Skip to main content

British Columbia Emily Carr University closed until Oct. 15 because of possible arson fire

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Emily Carr University closed until Oct. 15 because of possible arson fire

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus in Vancouver, B.C.. The university campus remains closed following a small fire suspected of being caused by arson.

The Canadian Press

Classes at Emily Carr University in Vancouver are cancelled for another week because a suspected arson fire damaged some offices and art studios.

The university says in a statement that progress has been made in the cleanup, standing water has been removed, air quality is healthy and fire safety and security systems are fully functioning.

However, it says many of the classrooms and shops most impacted by the damage aren’t yet safe to use and some areas will be unavailable for some time until work is finished.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are investigating and have said the fire may have been deliberately set by a person who broke into the university early last Saturday, and the university says it is reviewing its security protocols after the incident.

It says classes missed this week will be rescheduled during the assessment period at the end of the semester in December.

The new building for the art and design university opened in 2017 in east Vancouver, away from its former Granville Island location.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter