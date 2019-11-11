 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain across central B.C., icy conditions on highways

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain across a sprawling section of central British Columbia and icy conditions on several highways.

The department says Arctic air entrenched in the central Interior combined with a Pacific warm front delivering moist air will create the icy conditions Monday with a change to rain by Tuesday.

The freezing rain could be mixed with ice pellets or snow in the areas of Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Stuart-Nechako.

Residents and travellers are warned that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become slippery and hazardous.

Environment Canada says freezing rain and ice pellets may also spread south late Monday toward the South Thompson region and southwest Interior highways, including the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector.

The forecaster has also issued a special weather statement for the Peace Region where the same frontal system will produce a “wintry mix” of weather through to Tuesday.

Snow or ice pellets are predicted over the Bulkley Valley including Smithers and the potential for freezing rain will depend on the position of the warm front and the strength of the warm air aloft.

