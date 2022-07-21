Conservation officers are preparing to round up feral pigs on a golf course whose operators say the animals have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Cowichan Golf Club’s head pro, Norm Jackson, says the pigs have been a problem for months but fortunately haven’t been aggressive toward people using the course, just outside Duncan, B.C.

He says the Environment Ministry has not shared the details of its plan to remove the swine but he hopes trapping or some other measure begins soon.

Wild boars are invasive, adaptable and dangerous, and pose a growing threat to the country

Ryan Brook with the Canadian Wild Pig Research Project says pigs become feral almost immediately after escaping from a farm.

He says they are the worst invasive large mammals on the planet because, in addition to damaging fields and infrastructure while rooting for food, they can spread disease to humans, wildlife, livestock and pets.

Brook warns pigs multiply quickly and, with at least 12 spotted around the Cowichan golf course, conservation officers may not have much time to catch and remove the animals before there are too many to control.

