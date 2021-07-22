‘Escalation’ of threats, vandalism against Vancouver churches: police

Open this photo in gallery A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

There’s been a “dramatic increase” in the number of vandalism or mischief incidents against properties owned by churches in Vancouver, and police say they’re concerned an escalation could lead to injury.

Sgt. Steve Addison says 13 incidents have occurred since early June involving threats to set fires, graffiti, paint splattering and rocks being thrown through windows at Christian churches in the city.

One pastor found a canister with about four litres of lighter fluid and rags near the side of his church while doing rounds at 4 a.m., and saw a man standing in the middle of the street watching the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Addison says the incidents correlate with the discovery of unmarked graves of children outside the former residential school in Kamloops and elsewhere in Canada.

He says he appreciates the news is very emotional for a lot of people, but there are better ways to express anger and frustration than committing a crime.

Police and fire crews in Abbotsford, B.C., were called Wednesday night to an arson at a local church where no one was hurt and the flames were put out quickly with minimal damage.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.