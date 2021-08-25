Evacuation orders and alerts drop in B.C. as number of wildfires holds steady

Open this photo in gallery A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Aug. 15. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Emergency Management BC says about 3,700 properties are on evacuation order, down from nearly 8,200 a week ago.

A news release says nearly 11,300 properties are on evacuation alert – which means people must be ready to leave on short notice – also down from more than 23,000 last week.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the evacuation order for more than 1,300 properties and alert for about 850 of them remains unchanged as the White Rock Lake Creek wildfire continues to burn.

The White Rock Lake Creek wildfire is still classified as out-of-control and is estimated to be 810 square kilometres.

The district says 78 properties have been “directly impacted” by the fire in the communities of Killiney and Ewings Landing.

Emergency Management BC says the number of active wildfires burning in the province has held steady at 250, with over 8,600 square kilometres of land scorched.

