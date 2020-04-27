 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Evacuation orders and alerts in effect for areas in B.C.'s Central Interior

Williams Lake, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Evacuation orders and alerts are in place in parts of British Columbia’s Central Interior due to flooding.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued evacuation orders for two properties – one in the Forglen area, and the other in the Hawks Creek Likely Road area.

A news release from the district says evacuation alerts have also been issued for six properties around the Hawks Creek crossing at Likely Road and five in the Knickerbocker Wells Road area.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for tributary rivers and streams around Chilako and south-west of Prince George, Cariboo and Chilcotin.

The flood warning is also in effect for the tributary rivers and streams around Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile officials at the Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre say they are keeping a close eye on the river.

Spokeswoman Wendy Coomber says river levels are forecast to rise a little more, and the RCMP will continue to conduct drive-bys throughout the night to keep an eye on the community.

