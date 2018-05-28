Expand supports to youth leaving care: B.C. coroner’s review

A review of 200 deaths in British Columbia among young people who were moving out of government care over a six-year period recommends expanding the support services to help save lives.
A coroner’s death review panel identifies four areas of focus to reduce deaths after examining issues facing young people who leave government care and attempt to live independently.
Panel chairman Michael Egilson says the review of deaths between 2011 and 2016 found high rates of suicide and drug overdoses, and a disproportionate number of deaths among Indigenous youth.
The report makes three recommendations including better support and the monitoring of how effective services are for youth who are leaving care.
In a statement, Minister of Children Katrine Conroy calls the death review heartbreaking in accepting all of the review’s recommendations.
Egilson says the successful transition to adulthood for young people goes beyond the Ministry for Children and Family Development and must include Indigenous partners and the ministries of Education, Advanced Education and Health.
