 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Expert says wasting disease brings sea stars close to extinction

Hina Alam
Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A sunflower star on the Olympic Coast of Washington.

Janna Nichols/The Canadian Press

Sea stars in the waters off British Columbia that died off in the billions about a decade ago are not recovering as expected, an expert says.

A new study published by the Royal Society said sea stars are getting close to extinction as waters along the west coast, including in California and Mexico, warm faster because of climate change.

There are still some populations of sea stars in B.C. waters, but it’s unclear if they’ll survive, said Sara Hamilton, who is a PhD student at Oregon State University and lead author of the study.

Story continues below advertisement

These “charismatic creatures” have been wasting away since 2013, she said, and studies have shown this could be due to bacteria or a virus that thrives in warm waters.

“Mexico and Southern California sea stars were wiped out in a matter of a couple of months,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

“Whereas Alaska and British Columbia where it’s much cooler, you know we still have remnant populations. So, there’s evidence for sure that temperature is somehow related to it.”

Sea stars, also known as starfish, come in multiple bright colours, including purple, yellow and red. While many have five arms and are shaped like a star, other starfish species have 10, 20 and even 40 arms and can grow to a metre in diameter.

Alyssa Gehman, a co-author of the study, said she is worried about the large decline of the sea star population in B.C. waters.

Gehman is a scientist with the Hakai Institute, which conducts long-term scientific research in remote locations on B.C.’s coast.

“As everyone has experienced, the temperatures are increasing here as well, and so I’m really concerned that that’s going to put the species at risk,” she said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton said the sea stars have been ever-present and people are used to seeing them on the beach or while diving.

“Then all of a sudden they were gone. It’s been an ecosystem loss, a cultural loss. A loss of childhood memories.”

Hamilton said the wasting disease that attacks them leaves white or discoloured lesions on their surface and can destroy adult and juvenile sea stars within 48 hours.

“Those lesions start to spread over their body, and I mean it would be like if we lost all of our skin,” Hamilton said.

“Their insides start pouring out. Some of their arms begin to fall off because the lesions disconnect their arms. It’s very disturbing.”

The massive loss of sea stars has also upset the ecological balance in coastal oceans, as the starfish once kept sea urchins in check, which now feast on kelp forests.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelp is an important habitat for other marine wildlife to use for food and shelter, she said.

“As you lose sea stars, their role in the ecosystem dims and they shine a little less bright.”

Gehman said one of the solutions is raising the animals in a lab while working on finding out what is causing the disease.

“I mean stop climate change,” she said. “That is actually one of the things that we sort of come back to. But that really is the thing that needs to happen to save these animals.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies