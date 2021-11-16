B.C. floods: Latest news
- Wind and rain warnings were lifted across B.C. on Tuesday British Columbians assessed the damage to their neighbourhoods, roads and power grids from the torrential storms that flooded communities across the province. The storms broke 20 rainfall records in the Fraser Valley and beyond as an “atmospheric river” flowed across southern British Columbia, Environment Canada said.
- Search-and-rescue personnel headed back to a stretch of Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope on Tuesday to search for people who may have been trapped by two mudslides that closed the road at both ends. Helicopter crews evacuated motorists from the highway on Monday, finding some injuries but no confirmed deaths.
Latest B.C. emergency updates
B.C. floods at a glance
Since this past weekend, heavy rainstorms have lashed B.C., flooding rivers and creating mudslides that have blocked major highways. The storms came after two months of higher-than-usual rainfall: “The conditions … have been historic, with many locations getting an average amount of rain for November in under 48 hours,” Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.
Flooding in Merritt, B.C.
In Merritt, a community in the Southern Interior, the population of 7,000 was ordered to evacuate on Monday after the swollen Coldwater River inundated two bridges into the town, blocked access to the third and overwhelmed the water-treatment plant, making the water too contaminated to drink even when boiled.
Flooding in Abbotsford, B.C.
Abbotsford declared a local state of emergency, issuing evacuation orders for some properties and putting others on alert. A shelter for displaced residents was set up at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre.
Flooding in Agassiz, B.C.
Search-and-rescue helicopters flew in on Monday to rescue motorists on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, where mudslides blocked the road at both ends and appeared to push some vehicles over an embankment. Military crews are coming back on Tuesday to search the debris.
Barge on the loose in Vancouver
As strong winds battered the province’s largest city, locals saw an unusual sight on Monday afternoon: A loose barge drifting through English Bay toward the Burrard Street Bridge, eventually running aground at Sunset Beach. The barge’s owner has been contacted and plans to retrieve it as soon as possible, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement, adding that it was unaware of any people on board or pollution risks.
Extreme floods and climate change
This past summer’s record-breaking heat, and the wildfires it caused, gave B.C. a horrifying taste of one kind of disaster that climate change is going to make deadlier and more common in coming years. But for most Canadian cities, extreme flooding is the more costly and faster-growing threat, according to a 2019 report from the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo. Another study this year by the same institute gave Canadian cities a C+ for their flood-preparedness efforts: Vancouver’s grade (C-) was below average, but Surrey’s (B+) was slightly above.
Human-caused climate change makes flooding a greater hazard across the country because a warmer atmosphere can absorb more moisture and then dump it in one place all at once; it also disrupts long-standing weather patterns so that once-in-a-century catastrophes will happen more frequently. For coastal cities like Vancouver or Victoria, there’s the additional hazard of rising sea levels: A once-in-500-year coastal flood, for instance, would put most of the Lower Mainland’s port facilities under water once the sea is a metre higher, according to a 2018 analysis by The Globe and Mail.
