Washed-out roads near Lytton, B.C., are shown in Ministry of Transportation aerial footage and a social-media photo of the Tank Hill underpass shared by BC Hydro. In June, Lytton burned to the ground in wildfires fuelled by extreme heat.B.C. Ministry of Transportation and BC Hydro via Reuters

B.C. floods: Latest news

Wind and rain warnings were lifted across B.C. on Tuesday British Columbians assessed the damage to their neighbourhoods, roads and power grids from the torrential storms that flooded communities across the province. The storms broke 20 rainfall records in the Fraser Valley and beyond as an “atmospheric river” flowed across southern British Columbia, Environment Canada said.

Search-and-rescue personnel headed back to a stretch of Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope on Tuesday to search for people who may have been trapped by two mudslides that closed the road at both ends. Helicopter crews evacuated motorists from the highway on Monday, finding some injuries but no confirmed deaths.

Latest B.C. emergency updates

Check EmergencyInfoBC for the latest evacuation orders, DriveBC for road closings and BC Hydro for power outages; those organizations’ Twitter feeds are updating live in the list below. You can also check Prepared BC’s information page to learn how to get your home ready for an emergency.

B.C. floods at a glance

Since this past weekend, heavy rainstorms have lashed B.C., flooding rivers and creating mudslides that have blocked major highways. The storms came after two months of higher-than-usual rainfall: “The conditions … have been historic, with many locations getting an average amount of rain for November in under 48 hours,” Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.

An aerial view shows a damaged road as a flood sweeps through, near Lytton, B.C.. 1 of 14

Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C.. 2 of 14

A still image from a doorbell camera shows floodwaters surrounding a property in Merritt, B.C.. 3 of 14

A car drives by a flooded Houston Street in Merritt, B.C.. 4 of 14

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C... 5 of 14

An aerial view shows a washed out bridge on the Coquihalla Highway as a flood sweeps through, near Carolin Mine Road, B.C.. 6 of 14

Debris lie on the ground after a landslide and flood, near Ten Mile, B.C. 7 of 14

A man rides a bicycle along the sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring and crashed ashore after rainstorms in Vancouver, B.C.. 8 of 14

A cyclist crosses a flooded road after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Chilliwack, B.C,, 9 of 14

This handout photo released on November 15, 2021 by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Safety shows storm water on Highway 3 between Bromley Rock Provincial Park and Taylor Mill near Princeton, B.C.. 10 of 14

An aerial view shows a damaged road as a flood sweeps through, near Lytton, B.C.. 11 of 14

Photos submitted by Allison Barton Youssef who was one of the motorists stranded by highway closings. She and her husband slept in their car Sunday night in Hope, B.C... The shelves in the nearby convenience store were soon emptied by other stranded motorists. 12 of 14

Flooding has forced the evacuation of the entire community of Merritt, B.C.. 13 of 14

Flooding has forced the evacuation of the entire community of Merritt, B.C.. 14 of 14





Flooding in Merritt, B.C.

In Merritt, a community in the Southern Interior, the population of 7,000 was ordered to evacuate on Monday after the swollen Coldwater River inundated two bridges into the town, blocked access to the third and overwhelmed the water-treatment plant, making the water too contaminated to drink even when boiled.

Watch: Raw footage shows the flooding in Merritt and nearby Princeton. The Globe and Mail





Flooding in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford declared a local state of emergency, issuing evacuation orders for some properties and putting others on alert. A shelter for displaced residents was set up at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre.

Abbotsford's Hougen Park is submerged on Nov. 15.Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters





Flooding in Agassiz, B.C.

Search-and-rescue helicopters flew in on Monday to rescue motorists on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, where mudslides blocked the road at both ends and appeared to push some vehicles over an embankment. Military crews are coming back on Tuesday to search the debris.

Search-and-rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz on Nov. 15.Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press





Barge on the loose in Vancouver

As strong winds battered the province’s largest city, locals saw an unusual sight on Monday afternoon: A loose barge drifting through English Bay toward the Burrard Street Bridge, eventually running aground at Sunset Beach. The barge’s owner has been contacted and plans to retrieve it as soon as possible, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement, adding that it was unaware of any people on board or pollution risks.

Pedestrians pass a barge that ran aground in English Bay on Nov. 15.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Extreme floods and climate change

Activists dressed as world leaders gather on the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow on Nov. 9 during the final week of the COP26 climate conference.Dylan Martinez/Reuters

This past summer’s record-breaking heat, and the wildfires it caused, gave B.C. a horrifying taste of one kind of disaster that climate change is going to make deadlier and more common in coming years. But for most Canadian cities, extreme flooding is the more costly and faster-growing threat, according to a 2019 report from the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo. Another study this year by the same institute gave Canadian cities a C+ for their flood-preparedness efforts: Vancouver’s grade (C-) was below average, but Surrey’s (B+) was slightly above.

Human-caused climate change makes flooding a greater hazard across the country because a warmer atmosphere can absorb more moisture and then dump it in one place all at once; it also disrupts long-standing weather patterns so that once-in-a-century catastrophes will happen more frequently. For coastal cities like Vancouver or Victoria, there’s the additional hazard of rising sea levels: A once-in-500-year coastal flood, for instance, would put most of the Lower Mainland’s port facilities under water once the sea is a metre higher, according to a 2018 analysis by The Globe and Mail.

Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail (Source: Fraser Basin Council)

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Justine Hunter, Andrea Woo, Xiao Xu, Mike Hager, Nancy Macdonald, Matthew McClearn and The Canadian Press

