 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Fairy Creek protesters vow to carry on despite new injunction

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A group blocks a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Oct. 5.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Anti-logging protesters at Fairy Creek are determined to maintain their demonstrations even as a forestry company prepares to wind down operations during winter and a B.C. court revives an injunction that allowed the RCMP to make more than 1,100 arrests this year.

Protecting ancient forests remains a long-term mission, said Kathleen Code, a spokeswoman for the Rainforest Flying Squad, a grassroots group seeking to preserve old-growth trees at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.

“We started this movement to save the old growth,” Ms. Code said in an interview, referring to the protest camps that began in August, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Old-growth protesters gather at legislature as minister says forestry change coming

Loggers, protesters remain in Fairy Creek as RCMP depart

She made the comments after a B.C. Court of Appeal justice reinstated an injunction aimed at banning blockades in an area where Teal-Jones Group, through its division named Teal Cedar Products Ltd., had been logging in Fairy Creek, which is in Tree Farm Licence 46 (TFL 46).

“Nature has balanced everything quite beautifully to produce this entire web of life that incorporates plants, trees and wildlife,” said Ms. Code, who added that conservation of intact ecosystems should take priority over economic gain.

RCMP officers have made their arrests since May, when enforcement of the injunction first took effect. On Sept. 28, a B.C. Supreme Court judge criticized the RCMP’s enforcement tactics and declined to extend the original injunction, only to have that decision overturned late on Friday by Justice Sunni Stromberg-Stein of the B.C. Court of Appeal.

The interim injunction will be in place until the merits of the case are heard on Nov. 15 before a panel of the appeal court.

The RCMP largely reduced their presence at the Fairy Creek watershed in late September, but are now expected to ramp up again when needed. “The RCMP will be reviewing the injunction and assessing resources with respect to enforcement,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Conrad Browne, director of Indigenous partnerships and strategic relations at Teal-Jones, welcomed the interim injunction during a time when the company is striving to wind down seasonal forestry operations in TFL 46 without having to face more disruptions at Fairy Creek.

“We’ll keep going until the snow starts to fly at higher elevations. So, that could be as early as November, but the rains also have an effect,” he said in an interview, adding that workers still need to recover many trees already felled.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations asked for a two-year deferral of logging at Fairy Creek but wanted forestry operations to continue in other parts of the region. The company and the B.C. government agreed with the request.

The Indigenous groups say they are resource stewards with financial stakes in logging activities on their lands and have asked the demonstrators to leave. The protesters, however, counter that long-term solutions for Fairy Creek are needed, and that individual members of Indigenous communities support the Rainforest Flying Squad.

The slowdown in forestry activity typically lasts from late fall until March or April, depending on the weather. “Teal-Jones Group has been intentionally just trying to abide by what we’re legally allowed to do, what we’ve been approved to do through all the regulations and through our Indigenous consultations,” Mr. Browne said.

In a written submission on Oct. 1 to the appeal court, lawyers for the company said an interim injunction would be warranted. “Every day Teal Cedar is prevented from exercising its lawful rights in TFL 46, it suffers irreparable harm, as do its contractors,” the lawyers wrote. “The courts are courts of law, not courts of public opinion.”

But a conservationist is warning that British Columbia’s forestry rules are so lax that lumber derived from old-growth trees is easily exported to the United States.

The B.C. government needs to learn lessons about the management of public lands in Oregon, where forestry companies extensively logged old-growth trees on private lands in past decades, said Ken Wu, founder of Vancouver-based Endangered Ecosystems Alliance.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Oregon is still a case study in how it’s possible to implement more stringent rules to protect old-growth trees on public lands. The state has almost two-thirds of its forested land designated as public property, mostly under federal jurisdiction, while one-third is privately owned.

In sharp contrast, provincial Crown timber accounts for 95 per cent of B.C.’s land base, while only 5 per cent is private. “The public lands are way better managed in the U.S. than in B.C.,” Mr. Wu said.

In 1994, the U.S. government introduced the Northwest Forest Plan, targeted at protecting federal public lands and the northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington State and northern California.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies