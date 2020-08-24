Fall fairs have had to adjust to no crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions

Open this photo in gallery A security guard walks past a closed attraction at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

In the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association’s 119-year history, it had only cancelled its annual fair during wartime, when its buildings were used to house soldiers. More than 70 years later, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to close again, leaving the fair and agriculture society wondering how to operate with restrictions on mass gatherings and dwindling revenue streams.

In an attempt to maintain community engagement, as well as funding, the association live-streamed a two-day concert from its fairgrounds in British Columbia. While the fair typically attracts 20,000 visitors each year, the online event garnered more than 9,500 views. But without the in-person fair, the association missed out on several sponsorship and grant opportunities.

“The fair is part of the heritage and people didn’t want to let it go,” executive director Lorraine Bates said. “Sponsorships cover half of our expenditures, but people aren’t going to support an event that isn’t happening. I don’t know what next year brings but we’ll have to learn how to do this virtually and still bring in sponsors.”

These annual events, marked by amusement park rides and indulgent food, range from small-town country fairs to big-city exhibitions, but all are rooted in showcasing local agriculture and industry, bringing thousands to millions of dollars to local economies across Canada. Since the pandemic forced fairs and exhibitions to shut down with little government support, their survival is in question.

Public-health authorities have said that the earliest people could crowd into concert stadiums and amusement parks would be 2021. But as many as one-third of fairs could permanently close unless they receive financial support from governments, according to Christina Franc, the executive director of the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions.

In May, CAFE asked for $49-million to help fairs, exhibitions and agricultural societies survive. It requested an additional $25-million in early August for the top-10 largest exhibitions in Canada, including the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto and Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition.

But CAFE said it has not received a clear answer on which federal ministry oversees fairs and exhibitions. The organization’s requests are at a standstill as they are shuffled between government departments such as Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Canadian Heritage.

“There’s one shot for a lot of our organizations to generate significant revenue and they’re trying to salvage the season with other activities, but it’s not the same as that one main event,” Ms. Franc said. “And there’s no one department that clearly identifies with fairs, exhibitions and agricultural societies. We’re getting the runaround, so we’re not getting support to meet our needs.”

While Canadian Heritage would not comment on whether it would provide additional support for fairs, exhibitions and agricultural societies, in an e-mailed statement it pointed to funding programs for cultural, heritage and sport organizations. But Ms. Franc said that many CAFE members are not eligible for these broader programs.

The challenge lies in part with the varying funding models of fairs. Of the more than 730 non-profit fairs and exhibitions in Canada, their structures vary across agricultural societies, registered charities and community associations – and that means that some are not eligible for certain grants and government programs such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which offers employers whose businesses have been affected by the pandemic a subsidy of 75 per cent of employee wages.

Since the Pacific National Exhibition is owned by the City of Vancouver, it cannot apply for the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy. The PNE has been unable to hire the 1,600 part-time and 2,500 seasonal workers it had planned. The exhibition also had to lay off half of its management team.

In hopes of playing host to smaller events this year and relaunching the exhibition next year, the PNE secured an additional $10-million loan from its bank. Without the extra credit, it would have run out of funds by January, according to president and chief executive officer Shelley Frost. But the PNE forecasts that it will lose as much as $11-million this year, extending its recovery timeline to seven years.

“It’s a devastating place to be,” Ms. Frost said. “We’re not asking for anybody to do anything different for us, we just want to access all the same things that others in this industry or people in the local economy can access.”

In Toronto, the CNE is juggling paying the leases on its buildings, which it rents from the City, as well as remaining staff to hold a virtual festival and plan for a potential event next year. If not for a bank loan it recently received through the federal government’s business credit availability program – which provides up to $6.25-million in emergency financing to businesses affected by COVID-19 – it would have run out of money by January.

But the loan pales in comparison to the CNE’s costs. It expected to spend $37-million this year staging the exhibition that generates $93.1-million for the Greater Toronto Area and more than $128.3-million for the province annually, according to executive director Darrell Brown.

“This doesn’t get us out of the woods,” he said. “We will use all of that putting together the CNE for next year, assuming that we’re able to hold it. So we’ll be in the same financial position after that as what we were in before we obtained this loan.”

Mr. Brown said if exhibitions and fairs receive funding support from the government to make it past the pandemic, attendance at the annual events would likely boom. After periods of tragedy or economic strife, people typically attend fairs in droves. Attendance at the CNE climbed 28 per cent higher year-over-year after the Second World War and 11 per cent after the SARS outbreak in 2003.

“There’s always been a rebound effect where people want to come out and celebrate the fact that they’re able to return to something,” Mr. Brown said.

To adapt to COVID-19 physical-distancing requirements, fairs and exhibitions are looking at redefining their operations to offer smaller events throughout the year. The PNE and Calgary Stampede played host to drive-through food festivals and the CNE and smaller fairs across Canada are offering virtual shows and tutorials.

But free online events cannot replace the revenue and sponsorship that smaller fairs depend on, according to Dean Thomson, treasurer of the Okotoks Agricultural Society in Alberta. With some agricultural societies relying on fairs to bring in as much as 80 per cent of their annual budgets, many will struggle to continue operating unless they receive support.

“With respect to government funding, we’ve been waiting to see what will happen and I know we weren’t the high priority in the beginning, but then there does come a time when it’s our turn,” he said. “And we still haven’t seen that support come through.”

