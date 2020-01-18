 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Falling ice in B.C. commuter tunnel sends driver to hospital in serious condition

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
A Canada Post driver was seriously injured when ice reportedly fell through their windshield in the George Massey tunnel in Richmond, B.C.

DARRYL DYCK/for The Globe and Mail

A Canada Post truck driver has been seriously injured by falling ice in the George Massey tunnel in Richmond, B.C.

British Columbia Health Services says it received reports that ice had fallen through the windshield of the vehicle on Friday.

It says two ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene and one patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The RCMP confirmed the driver is a 49-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says police are investigating to determine the source of the large piece of ice.

A statement from the Transportation Ministry says its own staff and the maintenance contractor for the tunnel have assessed the area and there is nothing that leads them to believe there is further risk for travellers.

