 Skip to main content

British Columbia Family of B.C. victim Lucas Fowler prepares for funeral as RCMP scale back search for suspects

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Family of B.C. victim Lucas Fowler prepares for funeral as RCMP scale back search for suspects

Ian Bailey
VANCOUVER
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese are shown in a handout photo supplied by the New South Wales Police Force. Mr. Fowler`s funeral is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in his native Sydney, Australia. Ms. Deese was laid to rest in North Carolina last Saturday.

/The Canadian Press

A funeral will be held Friday for Lucas Fowler, who was shot dead last month along with his girlfriend in Northern B.C. in a case that sparked a manhunt across Canada for the two suspects in the killings.

The service at a suburban Sydney church in Mr. Fowler’s native Australia comes as the search in northern Manitoba for the two B.C. men suspected in his death is being scaled back after an effort involving Mounties and the Canadian military.

In a Facebook posting, Mr. Fowler’s sister, Savannah, asks that those inclined to send flowers instead donate to a charity in the name of 23-year-old Mr. Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Deese, a resident of North Carolina, was buried last Saturday in the U.S. state. The couple met while travelling in Europe. “It’s a love story that’s ended tragically,” Mr. Fowler’s father, Stephen, chief inspector for the New South Wales police department in Australia told reporters in B.C. after the deaths.

RCMP named Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, both residents of the Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni, suspects in the deaths of the couple and charged the two men with second-degree murder in the death of UBC botanist Leonard Dyck.

The couple’s bodies were found near Liard Hot Springs, south of the B.C.-Yukon boundary, on July, 15. Mr. Dyck, 64, was found dead on July 19 near Deese Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest of the hot springs. Police have not released the cause of death, but the suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said it was scaling back its search in Manitoba given a lack of results, but was still intent on finding the men. Based on a tip about two young men seen driving in a car near the Ontario community of Kapuskasing, the Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the vehicle “The entire OPP is on the lookout for these individuals. We are going to be extra vigilant until they are caught,” acting sergeant Shona Camirand said on Thursday

In a posting last Sunday, Ms. Fowler and others in the family say: “Our consolation is that Lucas had found a soulmate in Chynna Deese. It brings us comfort knowing they were happy and in love.”

They also offer condolences to the family of Mr Dyck, “another victim of this senseless act.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter