Open this photo in gallery: Madison Scott is shown in an RCMP undated handout photo. The family of Scott who went missing in Vanderhoof, B.C., 12 years ago says they've been 'astonished' at the outpouring of support they have received since her remains were discovered days ago.HO/The Canadian Press

The family of Madison Scott who went missing in Vanderhoof, B.C., 12 years ago says they’ve been “astonished” at the outpouring of support they have received since her remains were discovered days ago.

In a statement issued through the RCMP, the Scott family says they still have many questions about the circumstances of her disappearance on May 28, 2011.

The statement says the family is at a loss to summarize their emotions since finding out Madison’s remains were found, and they’re grateful for the “unwavering” support from friends and family since the day she went missing.

The Scott family says they can now lay Maddy to rest, though looming questions about the circumstances of her disappearance need to be answered before they can “achieve closure.”

The statement says the family is still encouraging people to come forward with information about her disappearance, urging them to contact the RCMP with any tips to further the investigation.

Madison Scott was 20 years old when she disappeared after attending a birthday party at Hogsback Lake outside Vanderhoof, and police said earlier this week they used a warrant to search a property outside the town where her remains were found.