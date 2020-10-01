Fatal late-night shooting in North Vancouver investigated as homicide, police say

Open this photo in gallery Sgt. Frank Jang during a news conference at the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., April 24, 2018. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

One man is dead and another was injured in a shooting late Wednesday in North Vancouver.

Police say the two men were targeted in the shooting while sitting in a vehicle.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says they’re releasing the name of the man who died, 43-year-old Ali Reza Serri, in an appeal to the public for any information that may help their investigation.

The second man was treated in hospital for his injuries and released.

Yellow police tape surrounded a duplex in a North Vancouver neighbourhood.

But Jang says neither man lived there and police don’t know why the men were at that location.

