 Skip to main content

British Columbia Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alan Schmegelsky, father of Bryer Schmegelsky in Mill Bay B.C. on July 24, 2019.

Laura Kane/The Canadian Press

The father of a suspected killer at the centre of a nationwide manhunt is trying to access a video described as his son’s “last will and testament,” the man’s lawyer said Sunday.

Alan Schmegelsky became aware of the video earlier this month when his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound with 19-year-old Kam McLeod in the wilderness of northern Manitoba, his lawyer Sarah Leamon said.

The duo had been suspected of killing

Story continues below advertisement

1/4 young tourist couple and a botanist in northern British Columbia last month, sparking a search for the two fugitives.

Leamon said the video was taken before the younger Schmegelsky’s death, and details his last wishes.

“My client obviously wants to seek some closure in these very difficult circumstances and he feels that this video will give him the closure he is looking for,” Leamon said, adding that she has been in contact with the RCMP trying to gain access to the video.

The video is about what Bryer Schmegelsky wanted to be done with his body after he died, according to an e-mail exchange between the RCMP and Leamon obtained by The Canadian Press.

In the email, an RCMP officer writes that information about Bryer’s wishes was passed on to his mother, who is next of kin.

“At this time we will not be providing access to the video for Alan,” the officer wrote in the email. The message doesn’t say why, but Leamon said the RCMP told her it’s because the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Leamon said she doesn’t know how the email became public, but she verified its contents.

The e-mail also said that police plan to publicly address the video in a media release in the next few weeks.

Star Vancouver initially reported on the video last week, saying the RCMP had also found a recording from McLeod.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter