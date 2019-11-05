 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Federal government seeks high court appeal of solitary confinement decision

Victoria
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it’s preparing for a possible high court legal battle with the federal government over solitary confinement for inmates in Canada.

The civil liberties association and the John Howard Society say they have served notice to be included in a potential Supreme Court of Canada appeal of a recent B.C. court ruling ordering an end to indefinite, prolonged solitary confinement.

Civil liberties staff counsel Jessica Magonet says the Attorney-General of Canada has applied to the Supreme Court of Canada to appeal last June’s B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that laws permitting indefinite solitary confinement are unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

She says if the Supreme Court of Canada decides to hear the appeal, the rights groups have launched a cross-appeal process in an effort to ensure the rights of prisoners are protected.

Ms. Magonet says Parliament passed legislation to replace Canada’s solitary confinement regime last June, but prolonged confinement periods remain under certain circumstances.

She says the civil liberties association is seeking to have a hard number placed on the number of days an inmate can spend in solitary confinement, and recognition of equality rights for Indigenous, mentally ill or disabled inmates.

The federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter