Federal government urged to criminalize mistreatment of graves like those found at residential schools

Ottawa should ensure that it’s a crime to hide, damage or destroy unmarked graves such as those discovered at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, says a report from a former judge who leads the Vancouver-based Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a law professor whose centre is based at the University of British Columbia, also says the federal government should establish a public guardian who would be responsible for identifying and protecting these burials.
In the meantime, she says the government should immediately bring in an expert to help First Nations dealing with recent discoveries and shape legislation governing the sites and how they are addressed.
Cost to search for unmarked graves, identify remains at residential schools could exceed $1-billion
A call to Canadians: Help us find every burial site. Bring every lost Indigenous child home. Prove that you are who you claim to be
Marieval, Kamloops residential schools: What we know about the unmarked graves, and Canada’s reaction so far
Ms. Turpel-Lafond said the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Cowessess First Nations, as well as other communities conducting their own work to identify unmarked burial sites, are overwhelmed and retraumatized right now. She said Ottawa needs to commit to this work urgently as First Nations across the country prepare to use ground-penetrating radar to search for similar graves.
“We put this [report] out to show what are the current existing laws, what should inform a proper process and who should direct that,” said Ms. Turpel-Lafond, who is a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.
“It isn’t all in the spirit of reconciliation, ‘Lets’ move forward,’ it’s about accountability so this addresses accountability, including criminal aspects.”
She said the federal government must ensure that unmarked graves in Canada are identified, made public and protected from being destroyed or interfered with. She said that must include criminal sanctions for hiding information, such as documents, about the existence of such sites
Ms. Turpel-Lafond also recommends Ottawa draft federal regulations for the technology used to find and document these burials, which she says should draw on work by the University of Bournemouth in England. That school’s widely accepted protocols allow for the safeguarding and investigating of such sites around the world, as well as identifying and repatriating the remains.
The public guardian position described in the report should also be tasked with ensuring technology standards are clear, applied at all sites, and updated to reflect the most modern technologies.
As well, the report says victims’ families, residential school survivors and Indigenous governments all must have clearly defined roles and authorities under this new federal framework.
Finally, the federal government must properly memorialize the loss of these residential school students and acknowledge the massive human rights abuses that occurred, the report says.
“This includes standards on writing and teaching of history, broader public and social discourses, imagery and representation, and archiving,” says the report.
Spokespeople for the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.