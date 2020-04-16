 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Federal inmate at B.C. prison dies from apparent complication related to COVID-19

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Mission Correctional Institution in Mission, B.C., on April 14, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

An inmate has died from an apparent complication related to COVID-19 at an institution in B.C. that is experiencing the largest outbreak among prisons in Canada.

Correctional Service Canada says it is the first death from the novel coronavirus among federally sentenced inmates.

The agency says in a statement the inmate, who has not been identified, died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

The inmate was serving time at Mission Institution, a medium-security prison where 54 inmates and six correctional officers have tested positive for the virus.

The agency says the inmate’s next of kin has been notified and the BC Coroners Service will review the circumstances of death.

A total of 145 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at federal prisons among 458 who have been tested.

The largest outbreaks have occurred at the Mission prison and Joliette Institution in Quebec, where 48 inmates and 34 correctional officers have tested positive for the virus.

Another 25 inmates have tested positive at the Federal Training Centre in Laval, Que., and 10 others at Port-Cartier Institution, also in Quebec.

Eight cases have been confirmed at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says 15 of their members at Port-Cartier Institution are sick, two at the Federal Training Centre and one at Grand Valley Institution.

