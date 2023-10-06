Open this photo in gallery: Mounties in Ashcroft, B.C., say a fiery head-on crash between two tractor trailers has claimed the life of one of the drivers.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say a fiery head-on crash between two tractor trailers has claimed the life of one of the drivers.

The crash on Thursday shut the Trans-Canada Highway down for much of the day.

The Highway Patrol Division says its initial investigation indicates the two vehicles collided while travelling around a curve in opposite directions near the community of Spences Bridge, southwest of Kamloops.

RCMP say the northbound semi went off a steep bank, landed on the CN Rail tracks below and then burst into flames.

The Lower Mainland man who was driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle was unhurt and is co-operating with the investigation.

RCMP say impairment has been ruled out as a factor in the crash, although police are still investigating the cause.