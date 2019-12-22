 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Fire at B.C. fish farm damages net pen, up to 21,000 Atlantic salmon escape

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A fire at a fish farm near Port Hardy at Queen Charlotte Strait has resulted in the escape of more than 20,000 farmed Atlantic salmon.

Fish farm company Mowi, formerly known as Marine Harvest, says in a statement divers are investigating the damage resulting from a fire at its salmon farm at Robertson Island.

Mowi says it has notified federal regulators and area First Nations about the fire and the subsequent escape of the estimated 21,000 Atlantic salmon from the damaged net pen.

Story continues below advertisement

Mowi says the damaged net pen will be towed to land and an investigation will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, which is believed to have occurred Friday night.

Area environmental and Indigenous groups say in a statement Atlantic salmon are not native to Pacific waters and the escape presents ecological and environmental risks to wild salmon stocks.

The federal Liberal government pledged during the fall election campaign to transition B.C.’s open net pen salmon farms to closed containment systems by 2025.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies