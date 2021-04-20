 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Fire destroys unfinished condo towers in Langley, B.C., forces nearby residents to evacuate

LANGLEY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Bystanders look on as a fire burns in Langley, B.C., on April 19, 2021.

Justina Lorraine Crowder/The Canadian Press

A huge fire has destroyed two six-storey condominium towers under construction in Langley, B.C.

The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the development in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, about 45 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The scorched remains of two elevator shafts were the only things left standing and firefighters continued to pour water on the smoking debris on Tuesday morning.

Langley assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson says nearby occupied condos were also damaged and about 100 people were evacuated but no one was hurt.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene through the day.

Hewitson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files from News1130.

