A tugboat pours water on the container ship Zim Kingston after it caught fire off the coast of Victoria on Oct. 25, 2021.CANADIAN COAST GUARD/Reuters

The Canadian Coast Guard says it may be several days before fires can be put out inside containers on a cargo ship anchored off the Victoria coast.

The agency says in a statement that time estimate is from a salvage master and team that were able to board the MV Zim Kingston Monday night.

Danaos Shipping Co., the ship’s owner, says it is co-operating with Canadian officials and has contracted a firefighting company to help fight the fires.

It says in a statement that it has permission from the Canadian Coast Guard to allow technical experts and two marine firefighters on board the ship.

The company says the trouble began when two containers on the ship caught fire, while another 40 fell into the water as it approached Vancouver, then anchored for repairs in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Canadian officials say at least 10 containers caught fire and crews battled the flames over the weekend.

The coast guard says it is monitoring air quality along Victoria’s waterfront and has not recorded any unusual or dangerous changes caused by the fire.

Seven crew members were also transported back to the vessel, it added.

