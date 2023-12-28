A trucking company is facing hefty losses and the suspension of its licence after one of its semi-trailer trucks slammed into a Highway 99 overpass in Delta, British Columbia.

Transport Ministry communications manager Rob Duffus says an initial assessment appears to show “significant damage” to the 112 Street overpass.

The crash just after noon on Thursday shut down both lanes of Highway 99 as well as the overpass.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says one person was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Duffus says Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement will suspend the trucking firm’s licence to operate in B.C. pending an investigation, which he says “will likely cost the company tens of thousands of dollars.”

It’s the latest in a rash of overpass collisions that prompted the province to unveil harsher penalties for companies and drivers with repeat offences earlier this month.

Photos of the scene shared on social media show large girders on the bed of a truck with another laying across the highway along with other debris.

Delta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Dave Wood said the crash also caused a “secondary accident” involving another vehicle, and crews were called to the scene at 12:14 p.m.

Duffus said CVSE would name the company as soon as they have been officially notified of the suspension.

“When these crashes occur, they have a huge impact: they delay commuters, affect the movement of goods and can impede first responders,” he said in an emailed statement.

“This means families, businesses and the economy all suffer. This issue needs to stop.”

On Dec. 14, fines for over-height vehicles were increased to $575, up from $115.

But Duffus said with CVSE’s new enforcement framework, suspensions could cost the carrier far more in business than the amount of the ticket, pending the results of the investigation.

Provincial statistics say as many as 30 bridge strikes have happened on British Columbia’s highways since 2021, with 16 of them reported last year alone.

The new rules also include the requirement for dump-style vehicles to have in-cab warning devices by next June, telling drivers if their trailer hasn’t been lowered.

Duffus said increasing fines and grounding fleets through suspensions could help highway traffic keep moving safely and reliably.

The ministry said further details about the circumstances of the crash aren’t available.