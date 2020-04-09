First Nations along B.C.'s north, central coasts ask for crack down on non-essential travel to the region

Open this photo in gallery Haida Gwaii is a group of islands off B.C.'s west coast and is home to Gwaii Haanas National Park, seen here, which is closed along with other Parks Canada sites. John Lehmann/John Lehmann/Globe and Mail

First Nations and municipalities along British Columbia’s north and central coasts – home to popular destinations including Haida Gwaii – have asked provincial and federal authorities to crack down on non-essential travel to the region, saying they don’t have the capacity to deal with an influx of people who may become ill with COVID-19.

More stringent restrictions – including a travel ban on anyone other than residents and essential workers – is essential to protect local residents, including Indigenous elders who are among the last fluent speakers of the Haida language, says Haida Nation president Jason Alsop.

“We are worried about community spread that would reach our elders – our elders are some of our fluent language speakers, there’s only a few fluent speakers left … they are the ones that current and future generations learn from,” Mr. Alsop said Wednesday in a telephone interview from Skidegate.

Mr. Alsop said he would like to see measures such as bans or fines for people who disregard advice to avoid non-essential travel, saying Haida members have observed licence plates from Arizona, Florida and Alberta in recent days in and around Skidegate.

People have been coming to Haida Gwaii for sport fishing or camping despite repeated advice from provincial health authorities to stay home, Mr. Alsop said.

“They are coming in through the terminal, on the ferry … that’s the primary concern,” Mr. Alsop said, adding some travellers are coming to the region by private boats.

Haida Gwaii is a group of islands off B.C.'s west coast and is home to Gwaii Haanas National Park, which is closed along with other Parks Canada sites.

In an April 6 letter to provincial and federal authorities, First Nation and municipal leaders call for “immediate emergency measures" to restrict non-essential travel.

“Our risks are different from urban ones,” says the letter, posted by the Haida Nation and bearing 18 signatures, including those of First Nation councillors and the mayors of Port Edward, Prince Rupert and Queen Charlotte.

“Our health-care providers have unequivocally communicated that our limited health-care facilities and supplies are insufficient to handle even modest numbers of COVID-19 patients.”

The region “cannot afford to wait and see what will come with the non-essential travellers currently entering our Region in order to escape urban lockdowns or seek the freedom of the country,” the letter adds.

In her daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry urged people to avoid non-essential travel.

“It is not the time to go to some of our smaller or more remote communities where the services may not be available to support you or to support the community should this virus be introduced into those communities,” Dr. Henry said.

Marilyn Slett, chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation, also signed the letter.

Typically, April marks the early start of a tourist season, during which as many as 400 boats – including yachts, smaller sail boats and vessels from commercial fishing lodges – come through waters near Bella Bella, Ms. Slett said.

On April 5, Transport Canada announced new measures that prohibit all commercial marine vessels with a capacity of more than 12 passengers from engaging in non-essential activities, such as tourism and recreation.

Those measures don’t go far enough, because they don’t include boats that may carry fewer than 12 passengers but may still pose a risk to local residents, Ms. Slett said.

“Definitely, the current measures aren’t enough to protect our communities, so we would certainly like to work together with B.C. and Canada to provide those measures that we called for in our collective letter,” Ms. Slett said.

Most boat traffic in the region will not be included under that new federal guideline, Ms. Slett said.

“That’s really distressing, because we have a small community, limited resources for health care, and our experience with pandemics as Indigenous people is devastating,” she said.