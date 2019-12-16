 Skip to main content

British Columbia

First ride-hailing firm gets the green light for service in parts of B.C.

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
The first ride-hailing service approved in British Columbia will cover the Lower Mainland, the Whistler area and most of Vancouver Island.

Green Coast Ventures Inc. started in 2002 as the Tofino Bus Services Inc, an inter-city bus company on Vancouver Island, and has grown to become the largest provider of those services.

The Passenger Transportation Board says in its licence decision that the company plans to focus its services in Tofino and Ucluelet, Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish with an initial goal of providing 45 vehicles.

The board rejected an application from LTG Technologies Ltd. to operate in the Victoria area, the rest of Vancouver Island and the Okanagan, Kootenays, Boundary and Cariboo areas.

Among several reasons for the rejection, the board said directors of the company didn’t have the experience to operate such a business and there was no evidence of driver supply or a satisfactory safety plan.

The board says 24 ride-hailing applications have been made so far and it will continue to review the remaining applications it has received.

