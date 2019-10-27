 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Five bears feasting on garbage in B.C. neighbourhood are euthanized

Penticton Herald
PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Conservation officers euthanized five bears travelling together in Penticton, B.C., on Thursday.

Area resident Heidi McHale said the bears had been prowling her neighbourhood for several days and were feasting on garbage that residents had left outside their homes.

“There is no need to keep it outside. I am so upset, because this was so preventable. It didn’t have to happen,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officer Sgt. James Zucchelli said they’ve been trying to get the community to clean up and not leave garbage out.

He said the bears took up residence in the greenbelt next to the local elementary school and created an unsafe situation for the general public and students.

“Basically, we were put into a position where public safety had to outweigh the bears.”

Zucchelli said his office received complaints for several days about the increasingly brazen bears going on people’s decks, destroying a hot-tub cover and charging a 20-year-old man on Wednesday evening.

The five-bear group was “highly unusual,” he added, because it was made up of three adult males and two younger females, that weren’t offspring of the males.

Zucchelli said it was like a group of adults and teenagers operating together.

“The only thing we can surmise is that there were so many attractants around there that they were just able to be around each other and go door-to-door and get what they wanted.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bears, which were trying to build fat stores before winter hibernation, weren’t suitable candidates for relocation because they had become so habituated to food and humans, he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter