Flood evacuation order downgraded in southern B.C., but risk still high

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press

An evacuation order covering 148 properties in the southern British Columbia community of Tulameen has been downgraded, but a state of local emergency remains in place as flood risks remain high in many parts of the province.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen downgraded the evacuation order late Tuesday for all but 15 homes closest to the southern end of Otter Lake.

A news release from the regional district says it was able to scale back the evacuation after a removable, rock-filled dike and other water barriers were set up, but an evacuation alert still covers most Tulameen homes.

The regional district also amended its declaration of local emergency on Wednesday to cover all the area around Tulameen, Cawston, Green Lake and Green Mountain, giving it more leeway to administer any other evacuation orders and alerts.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood warnings and watches for several rivers in B.C.’s central and southern Interior, while high streamflow advisories cover numerous provincial waterways including those around Tulameen.

Provincial officials are expected to provide an update on the situation, which has also prompted evacuation orders in the Upper Nazko region of Cariboo and north of Kelowna, where unstable ground forced the evacuation of two homes Tuesday night.

